Dillon Danis claims he will retire forever if Jake Paul "sleeps" him

Dillion Danis has claimed he will retire from combat sports forever if Jake Paul knocks him out. The rivalry between Danis and 'The Problem Child' continues to flare up as the former can't seem to keep Paul's name out of his mouth.

Dillon Danis has been trying to get a fight with 'The Problem Child' for a while now and this claim is another attempt to egg Paul on. Recently, 'El Jefe' took to Twitter and offered a rather bold stipulation. Danis has claimed he will retire forever if Jake Paul "sleeps" him.

"if jake paul sleeps me i'll retire forever"

Unsurprisingly, this is not the first time Dillon Danis has made such a claim with regards to Jake Paul. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley, 'El Jefe' put up a $12 million bet claiming 'The Problem Child' would never do that to him.

Dillon Danis' constant pokes have not resulted in a conversation to make Paul vs. Danis a reality. With Jake Paul seemingly targeting a fight with a 'pro-boxer', it is highly unlikely that 'The Problem Child' will choose to fight Danis.

It is worth noting that Dillon Danis has not fought since 2019. Moreover, Danis has just two MMA bouts under his belt and lacks any boxing pedigree. 'El Jefe' hails from a jiu-jitsu background and has seemed more than happy to keep the fight on the ground in his last two outings.

On the flipside, Jake Paul has gone on to have five professional boxing fights since then. It's safe to say that Paul and Dillon Danis won't be facing off anytime soon.

Dillion Danis ridicules Jake Paul for alleged 65k pay-per-view sales

It was reported that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 sold just 65k pay-per-views over cable/satellite. Although 'The Problem Child' has since claimed that these numbers are just rumors, Dillion Danis jumped the gun to make fun of Paul.

Dillon Danis posted an edited picture of Jake Paul with 'The Problem Child' pointing towards a note which read: 'I Jake Paul will sell only 65k PPV sales.'

Despite the reported low numbers on pay-per-view for his most recent fight, there is little doubt that Jake Paul had a terrific 2021. 'The Problem Child' is said to be eyeing a fight with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

If at all a fight between the two can come to fruition, Paul will finally face a seasoned professional boxer for the first time in his fledgling boxing career.

