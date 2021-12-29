Dillon Danis trolls Jake Paul for 65K alleged PPV buys in Tyron Woodley rematch

The rivalry between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul continues to flare up. 'El Jefe' has posted a picture on Twitter mocking 'The Problem Child' after his rematch against Tyron Woodley.

Dillon Danis ridiculed Jake Paul for the poor pay-per-view numbers of his most recent bout by posting an edited picture of 'The Problem Child' pointing towards a note saying: 'I, Jake Paul, will sell only 65k PPV sales.'

Jake Paul, who recently knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch, was widely praised for his performance. However, as per boxing insider Steven Muehlhausenhe, the pay-per-view event only generated 65,000 buys.

Steven Muehlhausen @SMuehlhausenJr Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing Sources: Have learned that Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 "bombed" on cable/satelitte PPV. Numbers are below November's #AEW Full Gear which did under 65,000 buys on terrestrial TV. Streaming numbers are unknown. #boxing

Dillon Danis, a long-time training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, has been feuding with Jake Paul on social media for more than two years.

Earlier this year, Danis publicly suggested that the first boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was staged. Unsurprisingly, his comments did not sit too well with the 24-year-old who snapped back at Danis with a chilling warning.

Will we see Dillon Danis vs. Jake Paul in a boxing ring this year? 🥊 The verbal exchanges between @dillondanis and @jakepaul continue...😬Will we see Dillon Danis vs. Jake Paul in a boxing ring this year? 🥊 The verbal exchanges between @dillondanis and @jakepaul continue...😬Will we see Dillon Danis vs. Jake Paul in a boxing ring this year? 🥊 https://t.co/cwYxkh23AI

Jake Paul claimed that he'd fight Danis in the streets rather than a boxing ring and would knock him out. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jake Paul called Danis a 'fat pig' and exclaimed:

“Nah, nah, he was always in the back of my mind. Like, it would just be fun. But again, he’s a fat pig right now. Like, same sh**; lunatic, in jail, doing whatever, causing ruckuses. So, yeah, I would love to knock him out. But I think that one’s gonna happen probably in the streets, not in a ring.”

Dillon Danis says Jake Paul would make the most money fighting him

Dillon Danis, prior to Jake Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley, claimed that 'The Problem Child' would earn the biggest payday of his career if he agreed to fight 'El Jefe' in a boxing ring.

In an interview with Brianna LaPaglia, Dillon Danis offered his views on a possible bout against Paul and said:

"No one can sell a fight like me. If me and him fought, it would be the biggest payday of his life. The amount of hype going into it and the s**t talking."

Dillon Danis was offered to fight Jake Paul in March, earlier this year. However, a knee injury forced Danis out of the negotiations following which the Bellator welterweight chose to focus on his recovery.

Nevertheless, Jake Paul set his sights on Woodley and knocked him out in their rematch.

'The Problem Child' is now looking to impress the combat sports community by taking on new challenges. Although it is yet to be seen who Paul's next opponent will be, the chances of Dillon Danis fighting Paul any time soon seem bleak.

