Dillon Danis draws Twitter hate for latest Conor McGregor tweet snubbing Alexander Volkanovski's legacy

Conor McGregor's former training partner, Dillon Danis, took to Twitter with a rather controversial opinion about the featherweight division of the UFC.

Following Alexander Volkanovski's successful title defence at UFC 290, Dillon Danis took to Twitter and claimed that despite Volkanovski being a "talented featherweight", McGregor is the featherweight GOAT. He said:

"Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time."

Take a look at Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Alex Volkanovski is undoubtedly a talented featherweight, but Conor McGregor is the best featherweight of all time.

It is worth noting that Conor McGregor went 7-0 during his run in the featherweight division of the UFC, a run that also saw him become the champion of the division. However, he does not have any title defences on his resume.

On the flip side, Alexander Volkanovski has defended his featherweight championship five times so far and has solidified himself as one of the greatest featherweights of all time. Because of this, Dillon Danis' tweet has drawn a lot of hate on Twitter for looking past Volkanovski's legacy while vouching for McGregor.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"conors not even in the top 5 featherweights of all time"

Tommy @Tommy68495256 @dillondanis conors not even in the top 5 featherweights of all time

"Back to the L takes"

"Didn't even defend once, he ran from the division"

"Remind us how many defenses Conor has?"

"Alex would eat Conor alive, R1 stoppage"

"0 defended titles, glaze harder"

"Disagree 100%"

"Volk is levels ahead"

"I don't know what you're smoking but pass it on"

Conor McGregor dismisses Robbie Lawler's retirement talks and claims he will be back again

Robbie Lawler entered the octagon in what was his last fight in the UFC against Niko Price at last night's UFC 290. Despite being the underdog, 'Ruthless' capped off his career with an incredible first-dound knockout victory.

While the MMA community bid farewell to the UFC veteran, it looks like Conor McGregor believes that Robbie Lawler will be back in the future. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter and claimed that Lawler would be back by the end of the year. He said:

"Back by the end of the year"

