"Looks my two drunk uncles fighting at a bbq" - Dillon Danis, Dustin Poirier, other fighters find Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson 'weird' and 'confusing'

The readjusted UFC 279 main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson was a clash of two distinct fighting styles. The difference was reflected throughout the fight to an unprecedented degree.

The bout swung both ways, with the combatants trading strikes and kicks in unorthodox stances. They looked slower than their prime selves, and both took unnatural pauses during the fight but played to the crowd too.

UFC fighters and fans reacted to the bizarre fight on Twitter.

Dustin Poirier called out both fighters quite plainly:

"The bum Olympics #UFC279"

Dillon Danis drew a stark analogy:

"this looks my two drunk uncles fighting at a bbq wtf [laughing emoji]"

Lando Vannata had harsh words to describe the headliner too, but admitted to being hooked:

"That was one of the weirdest…ugliest…most confusing fights I’ve ever seen. And now it’s one of my favorites. Diaz vs Ferguson. #instantclassic"

Ben Askren also found himself struggling to understand the fight:

"What a bizarre fight we have here!"

Other fighters, including Charles Oliveira, showed respect and expressed their excitement at an unpredictable fight like this:

"There’s nothin like a Nate Diaz fight"

Nate Diaz reveals his future plans, snubs Conor McGregor

After a UFC career that spanned over a decade, Nate Diaz potentially brought down the curtains on his time inside the octagon with a fitting finish. There is a lot of speculation around the future of the Stockton native and where he goes next.

Diaz delved into some of his plans in the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan. After tendering his appreciation to the organization that he shares a 'love-hate' relationship with, he said:

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you're supposed to do it. Because Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. And none of these other fighters know how to do it."

Diaz referenced Conor McGregor's loss to boxing icon Floyd Mayweather. When probed by Rogan about which exact combat sport his next foray will be into, he responded:

"Boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, other MMA organizations, if you think you're the top, creme de la creme right here, I'm coming for you."

