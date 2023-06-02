Dillon Danis has arguably become the most polarizing competitor in MMA due to his antics on social media and his withdrawl from his scheduled boxing bout with KSI.

Danis now appears to have been setting his sights on the world of professional wrestling, and is targeting botjh a company and top star. Professional wrestling news outlet Ringside News recently revealed that 'El Jefe' reached out to them and notified them of his interest in AEW and their current World champion MJF.

Ringside News' Steve Carrier wrote:

"Dillon Danis has reached out to @RingsideNews_ this week to tell us that he's interested in working with MJF in AEW."

The Bellator middleweight obviously knows what he's doing in terms of targeting the AEW World champion as he is a top star. Carrier added that in his message, the unbeaten MMA fighter issued a challenge to MJF for a wrestling match, writing:

"I wanna challenge #MJF to a wrestling match. I'll step into his ring."

Steve Carrier @steve_carrier



It remains to be seen whether AEW would pursue the Jiu-Jitus practitioner in any capacity, especially knowing his reputation.

When did Dillon Danis last compete in MMA?

Despite still being under contract with Bellator, Dillon Danis hasn't competed since 2019.

The Jiu-Jitsu practitioner made his promotional debut in 2018, where he quickly submitted Kyle Walker via toe hold at 1:38 in the first round. Following the bout, 'El Jefe' extended his winning streak by earning a first-round submission over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in 2019.

The 29-year-old then experienced a setback in his career as he suffered a knee injury that required surgery and forced him out of action. He has yet to return to the promotion and Bellator president Scott Coker even told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he's not sure if he wants to continue fighting.

"It's been a long time since he's fought, and so I hope he's been training and I hope he's been doing his thing but at the end of the day, it's really going to be up to him and how bad he wants to fight, and does he really want to compete at this level. It's gonna be something only he could answer."

