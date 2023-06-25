Dillon Danis fires back at Errol Spence Jr. after boxer's X-rated comment against Bellator MMA

Dillon Danis hits back at Errol Spence Jr. following Boxer's explicit comment directed at Bellator's upcoming event in July this year.

The highly anticipated Bellator MMA vs. Rizin 2 event takes place on July 29. The event, co-promoted by Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation, will be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Headlining the event will be a quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix between former Bellator Featherweight Champion A.J. McKee and former Bellator Lightweight Champion Patricky Pitbull. Additionally, an inaugural Bellator Flyweight Championship bout between Kyoji Horiguchi and Makoto Shinryu is scheduled as the co-main event.

In a tweet, Spence wrote:

"Nobody gives a fu*k about Bellator MMA, July 29 👨🏽‍🦯."

Not one to shy away from a challenge, Dillon Danis swiftly responded, aiming to defend Bellator's honor. In his reply, Danis, known for his association with Conor McGregor, fired back at Spence, stating:

"I honestly don't know who you are, but if you can survive one round in a real fight against me, I'll donate 5 million to any charity of your choice."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr 🏽‍🦯 Nobody gives a fuck about Bellator MMA, July 29🏽‍🦯 Nobody gives a fuck about Bellator MMA, July 29 👨🏽‍🦯 I honestly don't know who you are, but if you can survive one round in a real fight against me, I'll donate 5 million to any charity of your choice. twitter.com/errolspencejr/… I honestly don't know who you are, but if you can survive one round in a real fight against me, I'll donate 5 million to any charity of your choice. twitter.com/errolspencejr/…

Danis rose to prominence in the MMA community in 2016 when he joined Conor McGregor's training camp as a coach and training partner for his highly anticipated rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Making his MMA debut in 2018 at Bellator 198, Danis secured a first-round victory over Kyle Walker with a toe-hold submission. He continued his winning streak in his next bout against Max Humphreys at Bellator 222, where he secured a first-round win via armbar.

Confirming his commitment to Bellator, Danis revealed that he has two fights remaining on his contract with the promotion and intends to fulfill them in 2023.

Dillon Danis wants AEW match against World champion MJF

In an exclusive revelation, professional wrestling news outlet Ringside News disclosed that Dillon Danis expressed his desire to join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and specifically target their current World champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

"Dillon Danis has reached out to @RingsideNews_ this week to tell us that he's interested in working with MJF in AEW."

Carrier further reported that in his message, Danis issued a direct challenge to MJF for a wrestling match. The confident MMA fighter stated:

"I wanna challenge #MJF to a wrestling match. I'll step into his ring."

Danis's bold callout demonstrates his eagerness to step into the world of professional wrestling and go head-to-head with one of its top stars.

Poll : 0 votes