Dillon Danis fuels heated beef with latest crypto scam rumors about Logan Paul

In Dillon Danis's latest mind-games against Logan Paul, 'El Jefe' invites attention to the YouTube star's failed Crypto currency-based NFT project 'CryptoZoo.'

In a new post on X, the jiu-jitsu fighter shared @DramaAlert's report claiming that Paul was shying away from adequately compensating investors for the losses they incurred from CryptoZoo. Danis wrote:

"Logan Paul ladies and gentlemen."

In 2021, 'The Maverick' launched the NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) based play-to-earn game CryptoZoo. The idea was that players could obtain a cryptocurrency specific to the game via playing the title or more easily with real-world money and use it to buy eggs.

Once obtained, these eggs could be hatched and reveal various animals. In turn, multiple hatchlings or animals could be combined to create hybrid versions, which the player could sell for a higher price.

There were even options in-game to convert the cryptocurrency to real-world money, raising the allure behind the NFT-based title.

Despite the irresistible marketing, the project invited severe backlash once Paul and his team released the pictures of the game's various creatures. Many users felt the developers used generic images of regular animals to pass off as unique collectibles.

The project ultimately failed, mounting enormous losses for investors. After rumors of a potential rug pull, in January, 'The Maverick' unveiled a $1.5 million plan to compensate his investors. However, till now, it has not come to fruition.

Logan Paul is scheduled to face Dillon Danis as co-headliner of Misfits Boxings - The PRIME Card event headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Dillon Danis believes Logan Paul is so "full of himself"

Dillon Danis does not respect his opponent, Logan Paul. 'El Jefe' believes that the YouTube superstar thinks of himself as something more than he really is.

During a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, Danis hinted that Paul's immense wealth has left with a warped sense of reality:

"I think he is egotistical. I think he likes yes men around him. If you don't follow his rules and say he is the best, I think he'll cut you out of his crew. It's been shown before... I think that he thinks that he's on a pedestal that he's not really on, because of the money and how long he's been famous and I just think that he is full of himself."

He added:

"I just know that... he is a s******g. And the way he treats his family, the way he treats his brother, you [can] just tell that he is not a good guy."

Catch Dillon Danis' comments below