Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis betting odds: Who are the oddsmakers giving the edge to? A look at the most interesting plays you can make

Many fans are looking up the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis betting odds to look for highly lucrative deals and offers.

Odds Shark has named Paul as a huge favorite, with the grappling specialist Danis remaining an underdog. The odds for 'Maverick' and 'El Jefe' stand at -450 and +330, respectively.

This means that if a person is rooting for Paul to emerge victorious, they will have to bet $450 to win $100 if the YouTuber-turned-boxer wins. People who are backing Danis to win can bet $100 and stand to gain $330 with a 'El Jefe' victory.

The above-given odds are accurate as of October 3 and are subject to change in the future.

So, fans who are looking for a low-risk offer can bet on Paul. But, if an individual hopes to earn a big amount, which also comes with a higher amount of risk, they can opt for Danis.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul will lock horns in a six-round bout fight on the Misfits event that is being hailed as 'The Prime Card'. The bout will serve as the co-main event of the lineup, which will take place on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

There is a lot of bad blood between the two as Danis, on numerous occasions, has attacked Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal on social media. 'El Jefe's actions have also resulted in him being sued by Agdal. So, many people are curious to see how the contest will unfold come fight night.

The event will be headlined by a cruiserweight bout between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: 'El Jefe' speaks about possibly competing in the UFC in the future

Dillon Danis has competed in two professional MMA fights in his career, both of which took place in Bellator MMA. 'El Jefe' got his hand raised in both encounters via submission.

Danis has now weighed in on the possibility of joining the UFC. In a recent tweet, the 30-year-old said that if he joined the top MMA organization, he required an 'easy fight' for his debut and named Kevin Holland as the ideal opponent.

In response, Holland uploaded a picture of the time Danis was put in a choke hold by a security guard at a bar in New Jersey. In the caption, Holland indicated that Danis had a long way to go before he could possibly earn a fight against 'Trailblazer'.

