Watch: Dillon Danis gets choked out by security guard before cops arrive to arrest him

Dillon Danis was recently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct at a bar in New Jersey. Footage has since emerged of a security guard appearing to put Danis in a choke hold whilst waiting for the police to arrive.

Danis, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist himself, looks to have been caught in a rear-naked choke by the guard. Police arrived soon after, pinning him to the ground and handcuffing his hands behind his back.

The full video can be seen below:

Dillon Danis later took to Twitter to reference the classic crime film Scarface, posting the following:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis you need people like me you need people like me

Who is Dillon Danis?

Considering Dillon Danis is only two fights into his MMA career, it may seem somewhat surprising that there is so much interest in him. However, he is a friend and training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The association has grown his social media following exponentially.

He is also an experienced Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. He has competed at events such as Chael Sonnen's Submission Underground, where he was defeated by former UFC fighter Jake Shields. In 2015, he competed against another former UFC fighter in Joe Lauzon, whom Danis submitted with a D'arce choke.

Dillon Danis is currently 2-0 in MMA, with both wins coming under the Bellator MMA banner. He finished the first fight via a toe hold submission in the first round. He then produced another first-round stoppage in his second fight, catching Max Humphrey with an armbar in under a minute.

However, Dillon Danis has not competed in MMA since 2019. That's not stopped him from calling out nearly every MMA fighter who's had any margin of success as of late, from Vicente Luque to Jon Jones.

Danis has also been one of the names associated with a potential boxing match against Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' is currently 4-0 in pro boxing, having defeated two former UFC fighters in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Danis and Paul have gone back and forth over social media multiple times. Danis recently posted an image of Paul being hit by Woodley, paired with the following caption:

Also Read

"I'd put your head through the ropes and dance on it."

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard