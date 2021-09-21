"He's back in a cage finally!" - Fans react to Dillon Danis' arrest

Dillon Danis was recently arrested, footage of which went viral on Monday. In the video, Danis can be seen resisting as the police drag him away. Fans immediately reacted to Dillon Danis' arrest with hilarious comments.

Few fans seemed sympathetic towards the Bellator fighter and most comments were aimed at taking a jab at him. Dillon Danis is known for his controversial comments in the fight world and one fan joked that he might have been arrested for it.

An Instagram user commented on a post related to Danis' arrest:

"Damn someone was tired of him commenting on every fighting post."

While Dillon Danis holds a 2-0 professional MMA record, he has been out of the cage since 2019. Taking a jibe at his inactivity, another fan wrote:

"HE’S BACK IN A CAGE FINALLY!!!"

Another questioned the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt's grappling skills:

"Where's that world class grappling at?"

Another Instagram user used a Spongebob Squarepants image to make a meme of Dillon Danis behind bars:

A page called 'casual_mma_police' joked that Dillon Danis was arrested for claiming to be the best grappler in the world. The page even added screenshots of when they called out Danis for his claim in 2019:

Fans reacted similarly on Twitter regarding Dillon Danis' arrest. One individual joked that Danis was arrested for trying to impersonate an MMA fighter:

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted Dillon Danis got arrested last night for trying to impersonate an MMA Fighter. Dillon Danis got arrested last night for trying to impersonate an MMA Fighter. https://t.co/5aSbMS0uXF

Another claimed that the grappler 'pulled guard' when the cops came for him:

Hektic_One @hektic_one the police: you're under arrest. hands behind your back



dillon danis: *pulls guard* the police: you're under arrest. hands behind your back



dillon danis: *pulls guard*

Some fans used the opportunity to express their general disregard for Dillon Danis:

TheFightGame247 @TheFightGame247 Dillon Danis got arrested, he will do anything other than fight.. Dillon Danis got arrested, he will do anything other than fight..

Reactions to Dillon Danis' cryptic tweet

After the video of his arrest went viral, Dillon Danis posted a cryptic tweet using a famous quote from the movie 'Scarface'. Quoting Tony Montana, Danis wrote on Twitter:

"You need people like me"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis you need people like me you need people like me

This led to even more hilarious reactions from fans on social media. Comparing his arrest to Tony Montana's downfall in the movie, one fan wrote:

"I really feel like people who quote Scarface have never seen it all the way through. Tony Montana was in love with his own sister, and ultimately loses everything in the end because of his hubris"

urWin 4 the Win @urWiner @mmamania @dillondanis I really feel like people who quote Scarface have never seen it all the way through. Tony Montana was in love with his own sister, and ultimately loses everything in the end because of his hubris. @mmamania @dillondanis I really feel like people who quote Scarface have never seen it all the way through. Tony Montana was in love with his own sister, and ultimately loses everything in the end because of his hubris.

While fans in general went beserk, one reporter from FanSided MMA wasn't happy with the way people reacted.

