"I feel I would submit him very easy" - Dillon Danis calls out fellow welterweight Vicente Luque after his win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 265

MMA fighter Dillon Danis has expressed interest in fighting UFC welterweight Vicente Luque.

'El Jefe' took to Twitter to suggest that he would get the better of 'The Silent Assassin' in a fight.

i wanna fight Vicente Luque i feel i would submit him very easy. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 8, 2021

Vicente Luque had an impressive outing at UFC 265 as he defeated fellow welterweight contender Michael Chiesa in the first round of their main card fight via a D'arce choke.

It was the Brazilian's second consecutive win in the UFC with the vicious submission move and saw his winning streak extended to four. Luque also finished former UFC champion Tyron Woodley with a D'arce choke.

After his win, the 29-year-old called out welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' responded to the callout by praising Luque for his impressive performance.

You looked great my man we might be dancing soon 👏🏿👊🏿 #ufc265 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 8, 2021

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to take on Colby Covington in a rematch at UFC 268. Their first encounter ended with a TKO victory for 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the final round of their main event clash at UFC 245..

Dillon Danis has won both his MMA fights via submission

Dillon Danis has only competed twice in professional MMA bouts throughout his career. Both of his fights were under the banner of Bellator MMA, with the last one taking place more than two years ago in June 2019.

'El Jefe' showed off his superior grappling skills as he won both encounters via submission.

The lack of fights does not affect the 27-year-old's confidence and he is always talking trash with other fighters on social media.

Dillon Danis was also involved in the infamous brawl that took place at UFC 229. After finishing Conor McGregor in the fourth round via submission, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon to attack Danis in the crowd, leading to an all-out brawl.

