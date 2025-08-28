Dillon Danis gets honest about Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident, talks impact on public perception of MMA fighters: "It puts us back a little bit"

Dillon Danis recently issued a lengthy statement in response to Raja Jackson brutally assaulting Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) inside a wrestling ring. The former Bellator star condemned Raja's actions, citing that they have given people the wrong perception of MMA fighters.Last Saturday, Jackson found himself in deep trouble at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, after he attacked Smith by slamming him onto the mat, followed by devastating unanswered punches leaving him unconscious. The U.S. Army veteran was immediately hospitalized after sustaining significant injuries.Many MMA personalities bashed Jackson for his reckless behavior, including Danis, who recently spoke to MMA Fighting and offered his thoughts on the matter:''To be honest, it’s hard to watch, but in a way, he might have something wrong, maybe like anger problems because, why would he do that?...So the guy obviously let him pick him up. And then slamming him like that is ridiculous.''He added:''It’s hard to understand what happened, and it looks bad for us, too. Anybody can do that. I can go into the ring in WWE and do that. You’re supposed to have a trust, and that’s a different sport. It’s pro wrestling. It’d be different if it was like, ‘Hey, f*cking kid. F*ck you, I really want to fight you.’ Then, yeah, beat the shit out of the f*cking guy, but it didn’t seem like that...'Rampage' is a legend, he’s a great guy. But if it wasn’t Rampage’s son, I’d be like, ‘That motherf*cker.’ But that shit’s f*cked up to do to someone, especially on an indy show like that.''Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:As for Danis, he is set to face Warren Spencer in an MMA bout at Misfits 22 on Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester.Ex-UFC fighter believes Raja Jackson's attack victim could file a criminal lawsuitFormer UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub recently posted a video on his YouTube channel, discussing Raja Jackson facing repercussions for his actions of beating up Stuart Smith.Schaub said Smith might press charges against Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son:''And I'll be transparent. I like Raja and obviously I adore 'Rampage'...I got nothing. I can't, you can't defend this. I see this. It's so sad. If this veteran pro wrestler decides to press charges...It's gonna be tough. It's gonna be really tough. Tempted murder, aggravated assault. It's gonna be tough.''