"You wouldn’t know about a downfall in the UFC" - Darren Till shuts down Dillon Danis with brutal career reality check

Darren Till recently responded to Dillon Danis after Danis made what appeared to be targeted comments towards the former UFC middleweight star.

Till is set to fight Luke Rockhold in the main event of the Misfits 22 card on Aug. 30 at the Manchester Arena. In preparation for the bout, the Englishman shared a clip of his training routine on social media, which caught Danis' attention and prompted his reaction. Danis commented:

"You need to be training technique, etc., you’re not doing a ski competition. This was your downfall in the UFC, jeez man."

Till soon took notice of Danis' comments and said:

"You wouldn’t know about a downfall in the UFC, cos you couldn’t make it there. #BellatorBum #SuicideWatchSinceLoganBeatYouUp 😂😭"

Check out Darren Till's comments below:

Danis made his professional MMA debut in 2018 at Bellator 198. After just two fights with the promotion, he was released. In addition to his MMA career, he also participated in one boxing match, where he lost to Logan Paul. Now, Danis is scheduled to face influencer Warren Spencer on the undercard of Misfits 22.

Darren Till was ready to replace KSI against Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis was scheduled to headline the Misfits 21 card against KSI on March 29 earlier this year. However, after the withdrawal of the Misfits' founder, the event was postponed.

In an interview with iFL TV, Darren Till, who was set to fight on the undercard of Misfits 21, expressed his willingness to replace KSI and fight Danis. He said:

"Yeah, that was brought up, and I don't know whether they said something like, they couldn't do it for some political reasons, or I don't know if he said no. I'm pretty certain that he [Dillon Danis] said no... Yeah, I would have headlined [against Danis]."

