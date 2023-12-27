Logan Paul looks back at heated boxing clash against “online coward” Dillon Danis, calls the experience “very satisfying”

Logan Paul recently revisited the controversial boxing showdown against Dillon Danis and had a few things to say about his former opponent.

'The Maverick' emerged victorious over Danis by disqualification in the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in October. However, the buildup to the fight was anything but ordinary. 'El Jefe' stirred controversy by publicly sharing private photos and videos of Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Danis' provocative actions reached a point where Agdal pursued legal action, securing a restraining order against him.

Despite the pre-fight hype, the former Bellator MMA fighter failed to back up his words in the ring, with Paul clearly outperforming him. In a last-ditch effort, Danis attempted an illegal guillotine choke on the WWE performer, resulting in his disqualification in the last round.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Paul looked back on his bout against Danis and criticized him for his disruptive antics. The YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"I got to take on an internet troll, an online coward and beat the sh*t out of him. I feel the internet has given people a lot of confidence in themselves and the freedom to really just say and do whatever they want online oftentimes without the repercussions."

He added:

"The fact that I got to hand-pick one of these maggots and expose him in front of millions of people... was very satisfying."

When Logan Paul expressed regret over impact of Dillon Danis fight on fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul expressed his remorse for the perceived discomfort that Nina Agdal experienced due to Dillon Danis' actions.

During an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast in October, 'The Maverick' stated:

"I lied in the build-up when I said, 'I didn't regret choosing him as a partner.' I'm eternally sorry... for Nina, I'll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It's just inhumane, what he [Dillon] did and she'll hold him accountable but, this is my life I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh*t, she did not sign up for this."

