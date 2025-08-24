Attempted murder charge could be handed out after Rampage Jackson's son's controversial attack at wrestling event - Reports

A major charge could be handed out to Rampage Jackson's son following a controversial attack at a recent wrestling event. Raja Jackson, the son of the UFC legend, brutally attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event over the weekend.Raja Jackson attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event this past Saturday night and continued to hit him after he was unconscious. As per TMZ, a police report was filed following the incident and is now under review. WrestlingHeadlines speculates that many charges, including attempted murder charges and felony assault, could be filed against Jackson for his brutal assault. However, as of writing, no charges have been filed so far.&quot;Several charges could be under consideration, including felony assault or even attempted murder, but it remains to be seen if any charges will be filed at all,&quot; the report speculated. [H/T: Wrestlingheadlines.com]Rampage Jackson commented on his son's actions, stating that he did not approve of what he did. The UFC legend also wished Syko Stu well in his recovery and claimed that it was a &quot;work that went wrong&quot; at the event.KnokX Pro Wrestling issues statement on Raja Jackson controversyKnokX Pro released a statement following Raja Jackson's attack this past Saturday night and claimed that his actions were unacceptable.The promotion shared a statement on social media earlier today following Jackson's attack on Syko Stu. The company claimed that Jackson's actions were selfish and irresponsible. KnokX Pro added that they had never seen such a heinous act take place since they began operations 17 years ago.&quot;First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans,&quot; read the post.Bradley Peterson @bradsgonemadLINKAnyone that thinks the clip of Raja Jackson annihilating that wrestler is fake, doesn’t know the difference between real or fake punches. That was obviously real punches and a savage momentRampage Jackson spent some time in TNA back in the day and also hosted the June 7, 2010, edition of WWE RAW to promote The A-Team film.