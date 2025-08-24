KnokX Pro Entertainment issues statement on major controversy; calls Rampage Jackson's son Raja's actions selfish and irresponsible

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy has finally issued a statement on the controversial incident involving legendary MMA fighter Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, that took place at their recent pro wrestling event in Los Angeles. The LA-based promotion condemned the violence against Syko Stu.

At Saturday's Knockx Pro Wrestling event, Raja Jackson was involved in a disturbing incident that sent Syko Stu (Stuart Smith in real life) to the hospital. UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja, stepped inside the squared circle during an ongoing match and drove Stu to the mat, seemingly knocking him out immediately. He kept punching Stu before some other wrestlers intervened and stopped Raja from doing more damage.

KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy recently took to their Facebook page to issue the first public statement on the controversy. The promotion sent their best wishes to Syko Stu. They also provided more clarity on the incident.

The professional wrestling school claimed that it was a planned segment that went too far. KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy referred to Raja Jackson's actions as a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Stu. They noted that Raja's actions were reprehensible. The promotion apologized to their patrons and fans.

"First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans," read the post.

You can check out the promotion's statement below:

Rampage Jackson also issued a statement on the controversial statement

Earlier today, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rampage Jackson took to his X/Twitter account to address the controversial incident involving his son.

The 47-year-old claimed that Syko Stu was awake and stable. Jackson noted that he was concerned about the pro wrestler's well-being and wished him a speedy recovery. However, the veteran stated that he did not condone the actions of his son, as he believed that the incident was an example of work going wrong. Rampage Jackson opined that his son shouldn't have been in there in the first place.

Rampage Jackson was a part of the TNA roster in 2013 and 2014. However, his son is not a trained pro wrestler, which might have led to the unfortunate incident.

