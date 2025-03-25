Dillon Danis goes scorched earth at Joe Rogan for recent KSI praise: "Easy there, Mr. Clean"

Dillon Danis sounded off on Joe Rogan for lauding KSI on his podcast and questioning the Englishman withdrawing from their boxing match. Danis took to social media to respond to Rogan's recent statements and even threatened to "test" the podcaster's chin.

Ad

During a recent episode of Fight Companion on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator questioned KSI pulling out of the Danis boxing match and said:

"How does KSI pull out against Dillon Danis? Dillon’s not a boxer. KSI is a pretty good boxer, he’s legit. It’s crazy that he would (pull out). You’d think he could not even be at his best and take that fight."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After Rogan called KSI "legit" on his show, Danis took to social media and shared his reaction to the famous podcaster seemingly praising his rival. Danis wasn't happy about Rogan's comments and shared a post with his quotes, writing:

"Easy there, Mr. Clean... before I have to test that chin. Put some respect on my name."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Rogan podcast guest explains why Dillon Danis vs. Tony Ferguson at GFL couldn't happen

In the same episode of The Joe Rogan Experience show (JRE), Dillon Danis' rival Gordan Ryan explained why the former Bellator star wouldn't fight Tony Ferguson in the GFL.

On the JRE Fight Companion episode with Brendan Schaub and Eddie Bravo, Ryan told Rogan and the other guests that Danis struggled to make weight and couldn't make GFL's lightweight limit. He said:

Ad

"I saw that poster, it’s gotta be fake, because there’s zero chance, at lightweight, there’s no chance... There’s no way he makes 165lbs; he could barely make 170lbs when he was in shape for ADCC... Dillon wasn’t even making 170lbs when he fought in Bellator, he’d fight at a catchweight." [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

Ad

Watch the full episode below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.