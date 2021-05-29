Dillon Danis Hints at Possible Collaboration with 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov 

Hasbulla Magomedov has enjoyed a lot of mainstream attention recently. It seems like Dillon Danis just offered him some more of the same with a post on Twitter.

big business only pic.twitter.com/J0noVTy5Xn — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 28, 2021

Dillon Danis recently took to Twitter in a bid to share a screengrab of a video conference with Hasbulla Magomedov. The caption of the post hinted at a potential partnership between the two.

With the hype that has built up around Hasbulla Magomedov, fans were only too keen on the prospect of seeing the two share the stage in the future.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's foray into the combat sports circuit, the stock of combatants from Russia skyrocketed. The same seems to have rubbed off on the likes of Hasbulla Magomedov, who has accrued global attention for his antics. So much so that a legion of fighters have offered their two cents and plaudits to the 18-year-old hailing from Makhachkala, Russia.

Is Dillon Danis piggybacking on the Hasbulla Magomedov frenzy?

MMA as a sport is highly demanding, both physically and mentally; therefore, fighters are often limited to one or two outings in a calendar year. Even the biggest stars avoid fighting more than thrice owing to the massive toll that their stints in the cage exact.

However, staying in the limelight to maintain a certain standard of relevance is of paramount importance, especially for fighters who function in the lower tiers.

Trash talk, call-outs, and cross-promotional collaborations are a great way to keep one's name in the headlines. Having fought his last fight way back in June 2019, Dillon Danis has kept himself relevant in the MMA universe through social media.

Now, Danis has seemingly devised a plan to find his way back to the headlines by collaborating with Hasbulla Magomedov in what could be an entertaining venture for the fans.

Dillon Danis' record in Bellator MMA

Barely two fights young in Scott Coker's promotion, Dillon Danis announced his arrival in Bellator with a bang, putting his contemporaries on notice.

'El Jefe' shot to fame in the promotion on the back of two first-round wins against Kyle Walker and, most recently, Max Humphrey. The middleweight recorded both wins by way of submission.

SBG Ireland's protege notched his first win in the promotion within two minutes of the first bell and his second in the final moments of the first round.

In the wake of a series of impressive showings, the 27-year-old has certainly done enough to initiate some chatter about his skills. He will be on the lookout for another enticing matchup in a bid to catapult himself into bigger fights.

However, until he finds an appropriate opponent, fans might catch a glimpse of Danis sharing the screen with Hasbulla Magomedov in a skit, perhaps. With all the discourse about the youngster, it wouldn't hurt Danis' stock to strike a deal and create some content to maintain a degree of relevance in the MMA community.

