Dillon Danis issues 8-word response trashing Dagestan after Usman Nurmagomedov’s drug test failure

Dillon Danis made a bold statement in response to Usman Nurmagomedov’s drug test failure for a recent fight. The geographically tiny region of Dagestan has made a huge impact in the world of MMA in recent years. The seemingly invincible fighters from the region are known for living a life of discipline and principles.

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov is one of the most prominent names from the next generation of Dagestani fighters. He belongs to a reputed Nurmagomedov squad and is a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

According to reports, Usman Nurmagomedov has failed a drug test for his recent fight against Brent Primus. Nurmagomedov won the fight via unanimous decision. However, the result has been overturned to a ‘no-contest’ and the 25-year-old has been removed from the lightweight grand prix due to the drug test results. Nurmagomedov has claimed that the drugs went into his body through medicines prescribed by the doctors. He has been suspended by CSAC for six months.

Former Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis has been at odds with the Dagestani fighters and especially the Nurmagomedov camp for a while. While commenting on MMA Orbit’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) post detailing the incident, Dillon Danis wrote:

“Everyone from Dagestan is on performance enhancing drugs.”

While a drug test failure does not reflect well on Usman Nurmagomedov, accusing an entire region based on his actions cannot be justified. However, Danis is known for making controversial remarks, and this is another addition to the long list of such statements made by him.

The history of Dillon Danis’ beef with the Dagestani squad

Dillon Danis’ beef with the Dagestani squad dates back to his teenage years. In a 2017 interview with Submission Radio, Danis stated that he developed a bitter relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov when he was 16-17 years old and welcomed a grappling contest with him.

The situation took an interesting turn when Danis joined the Conor McGregor camp to improve the Irishman’s Jiu-Jitsu. McGregor and Khabib were entabled in one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of the sport and ‘El Jefe’ played his part in it.

Following his win over McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov famously jumped out of the cage to attack Danis. Although the Dagestani fighters from Nurmagomedov’s camp and Danis have been engaged in social media altercations, the chances of the beef materializing into sanctioned fights are rare. Following his loss to Logan Paul in a recent influencer boxing match, Dillon Danis has been released by Bellator.