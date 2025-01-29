Dillon Danis issues savage reaction to Nate Diaz and Shane Gillis posing for picture together, fans chime in: "My last 2 brain cells" 

Former UFC star Nate Diaz and comedian Shane Gillis, known for their mutual admiration, recently spent time together, sharing a moment on Instagram.

The lighthearted post quickly turned into a social media spectacle as fans flooded the comments with reactions.

One fan humorously described the duo as:

“My last 2 brain cells,”

This set the tone for a series of jokes. Among those who joined in was former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, who stirred controversy with his remark:

"Downs 🤝 CTE"

His comment sparked backlash, with one user firing back:

“You’re jealous. Nobody likes you. No famous comedians want to hang with you. Or your mom 😂😂😂.”

Another mocked Danis, suggesting:

"Dillon would beg Shane for a pic in public just like he does with every celeb"

Meanwhile, another fan joked about Diaz’s resemblance to Gillis, calling him:

"Nate Diaz and his Stunt double"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Nate Diaz and Shane Gillis posing for a picture together. [Screenshot courtesy: @shanemgillis via Instagram]

Nate Diaz reveals his toughest opponent to date

Nate Diaz has named the toughest opponent of his career, and it’s not a superstar like Conor McGregor or Jake Paul. The Stockton native, known for his battles in both the UFC and boxing, pointed to Josh Neer as his hardest challenge in the Octagon.

Diaz, who went 1-1 against McGregor and faced Paul in a boxing match, has fought some of the biggest names in combat sports. Despite these high-profile encounters, he recalled his 2008 fight with Neer at UFC Fight Night 15 as his most grueling test:

"I watched him fight so much, and then trained so perfect for him that everything was like – he’d throw punches, I slipped it right under it, grabbed him and everything. But he countered everything and it was like if you watch that fight, me versus Josh Neer, it’s a hundred miles an hour. It’s a good fight. He’s a motherf*****. He’s my boy now, though, we’re homies!"

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

