"After I knock you out at least you can audition to play Predator" - Dillon Danis makes fun of KSI's hairline adding fuel to their Twitter beef

Dillon Danis and KSI are wrangling on the internet with a potential boxing fight between the two on the horizon. The popular British YouTuber-turned-boxer is eying a return to the boxing ring with several options presenting themselves.

However, none of them have captivated fight fans like KSI vs. Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis if you throw sloppy punches like this at me @KSI i promise i’ll put you to sleep in 2 rounds. if you throw sloppy punches like this at me @KSI i promise i’ll put you to sleep in 2 rounds. https://t.co/fNxYnCz3HX

An acclaimed black belt in jiu-jitsu under Marcelo Garcia, Danis came into the spotlight when he helped prepare Conor McGregor to avenge his loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 202. 'El Jefe' transitioned to MMA but hasn't competed since June 2019 after multiple knee surgeries.

KSI capped off a successful return to the boxing ring with two victories on the same night when he stopped Swarmz and Luis Pineda at the O2 in London. The 29-year-old launched a Twitter poll for his audience to decide his next opponent in January.

ksi @KSI Who do you want me to fight in January? Who do you want me to fight in January?

In the latest developments in their scalding rivalry, Dillon Danis, who has gained some notoriety in the fighting community for his outlandish comments, took a dig at KSI's receding hairline. Danis mocked the Brit with a Predator movie reference:

Dillon Danis @dillondanis that is the craziest hairline i have ever seen in my life after i knock you out at least you can audition to play predator matethat is the craziest hairline i have ever seen in my life @KSI after i knock you out at least you can audition to play predator mate 😂 that is the craziest hairline i have ever seen in my life @KSI https://t.co/T7lcmHmao6

Dillon Danis weighs in on the upcoming boxing fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul

Dillon Danis has derisively derided Jake Paul's upcoming fight with Anderson Silva. The fight will go down at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct.29.

Jake Paul will face his childhood idol while the promotions for the fight are in full swing. 'The Problem Child' has had a longstanding feud with Danis, and the pair have resorted to derogatory remarks and repugnant comments.

While the majority of the fighting community has lauded Paul for accepting a fight against a skilled veteran like Anderson Silva, many, including the likes of Danis, are discrediting his efforts. Danis pointed out the vast 22-year age-gap between both the competitors that might have encouraged Jake Paul to accept the fight:

"Anderson Sliva is 47 years old of course Jake is fighting him…''

A four-time grappling world champion, Danis has two first-round submission victories in Bellator. His last victory came against Max Humphrey in Bellator 222 back in June, 2019.

