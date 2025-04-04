Dillon Danis mocks KSI’s withdrawal, claims Deji and Mike Perry turned down short-notice fight

Dillon Danis recently bashed KSI for pulling out of their boxing match. Danis also slammed Mike Perry, Deji, and other unspecified fighters for lacking the guts to accept a short-notice fight.

Danis stepped into the KSI fight as a replacement for his soccer star rival, Wayne Bridge, who pulled out of it following a few untoward remarks. The KSI vs. Danis encounter was initially scheduled for March 29. However, KSI went down with an illness, which had the Misfits Boxing authorities postpone the fight unspecifically.

A recent X update from Danis clarified that KSI's health issues won't allow him to fight within April. 'El Jefe' took a sarcastic approach to deride KSI, along with calling out Mike Perry, Deji, and "many others" for failing to step in as his short-notice replacement. It read:

"Sorry guys, KSI couldn’t recover from the common cold for all of April to reschedule the fight 🤷‍♂️ Deji and Mike Perry declined the fight to save the show, plus many others. It is what it is, we move on ⚔️"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Dillon Danis received a pancake in return for the coffee he smacked KSI with

The fate of the Dillon Danis vs. KSI encounter seems to be a cursed one, as it went through its second cancellation. The feud between Danis and KSI began in 2023, with the two agreeing to a boxing showdown, which didn't come to fruition due to Danis' pullout. However, the former Bellator MMA fighter put out a display of his brash nature at its pre-fight face-offs as he smacked KSI's face with a paper container containing coffee.

Check out Danis' coffee smack incident below:

The KSI vs. Danis had a pre-fight face-off this time as well, despite the fate of the fight currently being in jeopardy. But this time, KSI was probably determined to avenge Danis' distasteful act.

After the exchange of a few words, the British YouTuber-boxer slapped Danis' face with a pancake.

Check out the video of KSI slapping Danis with a pancake below (0:46):

