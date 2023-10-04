Dillon Danis names the "easy" opponent he wants if he sets foot in the UFC; gets a perfect reply 

Dillon Danis recently revealed that if he signed with the UFC, he'd like to fight one of the most well-known welterweight fighters in the promotion. The jiu-jitsu savant named Kevin Holland his preferred debut opponent and claimed 'Trailblazer' would present him with an "easy" challenge.

Danis is undoubtedly among the most polarizing personalities in all of combat sports. While there was a time when 'El Jefe' was considered one of the most promising young jiu-jitsu practitioners in the sport, he later made the baffling decision to cultivate his image as an internet troll and is now better known for his clap-backs more than his fighting skills.

Dillon Danis currently competes as a welterweight in Bellator. However, he's only made two outings in the promotion. Danis was last in action against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019 and hasn't fought since. Nevertheless, it seems he's expecting to join the UFC soon and already has an opponent in mind.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Danis stated that he wanted an easy first fight if he went to the UFC. Naming Kevin Holland as a prospective opponent, he wrote:

"If I go to the UFC give me a easy first fight. I'll take Kevin Holland."

He got a fitting reply from Holland, who was quick to put Danis in his place:

"Get in line bucko. Maybe we can get you a rematch on #DWCS against this guy first? Win that and Dana might just give you a contract to the big leagues!!"

The picture in the tweet is from the time Dillon Danis got apprehended and choked out by a security guard at a New Jersey bar.

Dillon Danis reveals how much he gets paid for posting Instagram stories

As mentioned, Dillon Danis is undeniably among the most notorious personalities in combat sports. Given his proficiency as a troll, he has also managed to capture the attention of the non-combat sports audience on social media and is seemingly good at monetizing his online popularity.

Danis is booked to make his long-awaited return to action in a boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

Ahead of his highly anticipated fight, the Bellator welterweight contender made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour show. During their conversation, Danis was asked about his source of income, given his inactivity as a professional fighter.

Explaining how he gets paid per post on Instagram, Dillon Danis opened up about getting brand deals to promote their products on social media and said:

"I don't understand why no one understands how I make money and why my Instagram is so popular. I get paid $15 thousand a story, like more than that for a story or a tweet... Sometimes even more."

Expand Tweet

