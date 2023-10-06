Dillon Danis is one of the handful of fighters with the rare accomplishment of breaking the 'Drake Curse'

Dillon Danis seems unaffected by the infamous 'Drake Curse' and is among the few athletes to have broken the sensational internet jinx.

For context, the 'Drake Curse' refers to an uncanny phenomenon that causes athletes and sports teams to lose pivotal matches or outings if they click pictures or interact in any way with the chart-topping rapper before they perform.

Given that sportspersons and sports fans are often superstitious about anything that affects the outcome of their matches, the 'Drake Curse' took on a life of its own as several high-profile athletes and teams lost after Drake associated himself with them in any way.

While there are several examples of the 'Drake Curse' negatively affecting athletes, Conor McGregor is perhaps one of its most famous victims. The former two-division UFC champion was seen hanging out with the famous rapper before his blockbuster fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, only to be dominated for four rounds before being submitted via a brutal neck crank.

Nevertheless, Dillon Danis appears to be immune to the viral curse. The Bellator welterweight seemingly hung out with Drake at a party before his last outing against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019. Danis beat Humphrey via first-round submission.

Dillon Danis explains why the 'Drake Curse' doesn't affect him

As mentioned, Dillon Danis is seemingly immune to the effects of the infamous 'Drake Curse.' In the build-up to his fight against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, 'El Jefe' was asked for his thoughts on the curse and why he chose to ignore it before the fight.

Speaking to MMA Fighting in a pre-fight interview, Danis explained that he didn't believe in such curses and saw them as convenient excuses for fighters who couldn't handle a loss. He said:

"You don't believe in all that, that's all bullshit. It's already been debunked, and curses and superstitions like that are all BS. I feel like, that's like, a guy looking for an excuse when he loses. No, I don't believe in all that."

Dillon Danis then revealed where he met Drake and praised the rapper, saying:

"He actually gave me a lot of advice about life and dealing with a lot of this stuff actually... I think we met, I don't remember where it was, but I think we met in [Las] Vegas at a party or something."

Meanwhile, Dillon Danis is set to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. This will be his first combat sports outing since June 2019.