Dillon Danis' "plane carrying Magomed Ankalaev" joke falls flat with fans: "There's still time to delete this"

MMA fans were taken aback after witnessing Dillon Danis's hatred-filled method of mocking Magomed Ankalaev. Many of them schooled Danis for his severely distasteful remarks about Ankalaev.

Ad

Ankalaev claimed the UFC light heavyweight gold with a victory over Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 313. The fight stayed an evenly matched affair right from the beginning to its very end. However, Ankalaev's fast strikes from short range and the effective usage of his wrestling skills proved enough to earn him a unanimous decision victory over Pereira.

Danis' disgust for Ankalaev is rooted in the fact that the latter hails from Dagestan. The beginning of 'El Jefe's' hatred towards Dagestani fighters dates back to UFC 229, when Khabib Nurmagomedov leapt at him after jumping the cage following his victory over Conor McGregor.

Ad

Trending

Danis has fired several online shots at Dagestani fighters since then. This time, he decided to lock his radar on Ankalaev to make a thoroughly distasteful remark via his X account. Danis' post read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Heartbreaking news: The plane carrying Magomed Ankalaev has safely landed at Dagestan airport."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A significant number of fans were disgusted by the pettiness in Danis's remark about Ankalaev. One of them penned:

"There's still time to delete this"

Fan comment [Screenshot courtesy: @dillondanis on X]

Others opined:

Ad

"It's not good bro. Don't cross limits"

"I get hating someone but stuff like this is so uncalled for"

"How is that supposed to be funny?!?!"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions to @dillondanis's X update. [Screenshots courtesy: @dillondanis on X]

Magomed Ankalaev reveals his preferred location for first title defense fight

The UFC has taken its show to a plethora of countries, but it hasn't been able to host an event on Russian soil to date. As a result, most Russian and Dagestani fighters, including Islam Makhachev, view the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, as their home turf.

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev decided to follow his Dagestani compatriots in this regard. One of Ankalaev's recent X updates showcased his affinity toward having his first title defense encounter in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi:

"I want my first fight title defense to be in Abu Dhabi, [the] fight capital of the world. I love it there🙏🏾❤️"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.