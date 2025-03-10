"Sore losers are interesting" - Israel Adesanya's greatest fan brutally slams Alex Pereira for his conduct following UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Israel Adesanya's fan recently criticized Alex Pereira for his antics after his loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Adesanya delved into a detailed analysis of the Pereira vs. Ankalaev fight on his YouTube channel ahead of UFC 313. After discussing several crucial factors related to the fight, he chose Pereira to win the coveted encounter. But his prediction didn't materialize as Ankalaev claimed Pereira's light heavyweight gold with a unanimous decision victory.

Kenny Okoye, a Nigerian YouTuber who claims to be Adesanya's biggest fan, labeled Pereira as a "sore loser" due to his conduct after losing against Ankalaev. Okoye's claim is based on the fact that Adesanya gave him a shout-out in one of his interviews with Shakiel Mahjouri.

The individual criticized Pereira for not being "humble" in defeat and also highlighted his in-octagon antics after losing the fight. He said:

"I thought they [Pereira’s fans] would take some accountability [after the loss]. But it’s more of just saying, 'robbery', or saying 'yeah, Ankalaev’s boring.' And it all stems from Alex Pereira, who didn’t take the humble route after his fight... People like Adesanya, after he loses… he takes the humble route. He shows love to his opponents, he goes over to them first. In this fight, Pereira didn’t go over to Ankalaev at all… Sore losers are interesting."

Check out Kenny Okoye's comments below (0:35):

Israel Adesanya opined that Alex Pereira can fight till an age of 45

Israel Adesanya has gained a lot of knowledge about Alex Pereira's fight skills and strength after facing him four times in a sanctioned combat sports affair. Adesanya has lauded Pereira's skills on multiple occasions. However, recently, he came up with a startling prediction related to the Brazilian's longevity in the sport.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER, Adesanya claimed that his former rival could carry on fighting till "45" due to his stout physique. He said:

"He [Pereira] might fight till he's 45 or like one of those, like a George Foreman type, 'cause [he's] literally built different. So he might be one of the ones that can withstand it, heavyweight, you know? Like, the last thing to go is power, and he has a lot of power, so that might carry him for a lot of years."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (9:37):

