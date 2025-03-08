"He might fight till he is 45" - Israel Adesanya reveals key attribute that could enable Alex Pereira to have an unusually long MMA career

Alex Pereira's former opponent Israel Adesanya recently claimed that 'Poatan' could fight into his mid-40s. 'The Last Stylebender' compared the UFC light heavyweight champion to a legendary pugilist to back up his claim.

Ahead of Pereira's light heavyweight title defense at UFC 313 against Magomed Ankalaev, Adesanya previewed the pay-per-view and gave his prediction on his YouTube channel.

Adesanya shared that his former opponent has improved his grappling, which many believe Ankalaev will target. Moreover, he praised the activity of 'Poatan' as UFC 313 will be his fourth title fight in twelve months. Furthermore, he claimed the 37-year-old will likely have a long career, saying:

"He might fight till he's 45 or like one of those, like a George Foreman type, 'cause [he's] literally built different. So he might be one of the ones that can withstand it, heavyweight, you know? Like, the last thing to go is power, and he has a lot of power, so that might carry him for a lot of years."

As for the prediction, Adesanya sided with Pereira, foreseeing a knockout victory for the Brazilian over Ankalaev in the championship rounds.

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below ( 9:47):

Top 10 middleweight wants to fight Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya has not won a UFC fight since his second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight title. Adesanya lost the title to Sean Strickland in his next fight, and was finished by Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov in subsequent bouts.

In a recent interview with Home of Fight's Jake Noecker, Anthony 'Fluffy' Hernandez expressed interest in fighting several middleweight contenders, including Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, and Nassourdine Imavov. When specifically asked about Adesanya, Hernandez said:

"I would fu**ing love that too. Same thing, I would love to fight with him. I mean, the dude's like done some great shit. He came in here and just wrecked shop, bro. Like, to beat someone like that, I mean, that's fu**ing impressive, you know what I mean? Uh, that would be an honor to fight any of those two guys that you just said right now."

Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments about Israel Adesanya below (9:27):

In his recent fight at UFC Seattle, Hernandez defeated Brendan Allen in the co-main event of the Fight Night. With the victory, 'Fluffy' broke into the top 10 of the middleweight rankings. Currently ranked ninth, the 31-year-old is on a seven-fight win streak.

