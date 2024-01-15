Dillon Danis' penchant for publicity stunts took another turn this week with a questionable giveaway tied to the upcoming middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

In an X post, Danis promised prize money to a randomly chosen follower if Strickland retained his belt against Du Plessis, stating:

"If Sean Strickland beats Dricus Du Plessis I'll give one person who likes this tweet $10,000 Must be following to win! @dillondanis"

Expand Tweet

However, the response was far from what he might have expected. Accusations of clout-chasing and financial woes flew fast:

"This guy is so broke he can't even pay attention"

Expand Tweet

"You never give anyone any giveaway bro"

"Rent due?"

"Dillion having to do giveaways to stay relevant now "

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' post.

This isn't the first time Danis' actions have landed him in hot water. His recent boxing match against Logan Paul saw him embroiled in a web of controversy before even stepping into the ring.

Leaking private photos and videos of Paul's fiancée fueled legal repercussions, resulting in a restraining order against the former Bellator MMA fighter. While he attempted to generate further hype with trash talk and antics, ultimately, his in-ring performance fell short, ending in a disqualification for a dangerous choke attempt.

When Logan Paul recalled impact of Dillon Danis' fight on fiancée Nina Agdal

Logan Paul expressed deep remorse for the emotional distress his public feud with Dillon Danis caused his fiancée, Nina Agdal. The online spat, leading up to their boxing match in October, took a dark turn when Danis leaked private and personal photos of Agdal, prompting legal action and widespread condemnation.

On an episode of his podcast IMPAULSIVE, Paul admitted:

"I lied in the build-up when I said, 'I didn't regret choosing him as a partner.' I'm eternally sorry... for Nina, I'll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It's just inhumane, what he [Dillon Danis] did and she'll hold him accountable but, this is my life I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh*t, she did not sign up for this."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet