Dillon Danis questions if he will fight Logan Paul on October 14th, saying "At this point, why do I even show up?"

In a candid interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Dillon Danis touched upon various subjects, including his highly anticipated fight against Logan Paul scheduled for October 14.

During the conversation, Helwani questioned Danis about his motivation for promoting the fight, given that he wouldn't be receiving any pay-per-view (PPV) points.

"Ultimately, if you aren't getting PPV points, why even continue to promote this? Just show up at this point," said Helwani.

Dillon Danis responded:

"At this point, it's like why do I even show up?"

The discussion shed light on the financial aspects of the fight, with Logan Paul having mentioned previously that Dillon Danis would not be entitled to a share of the PPV revenue. Instead, both fighters would receive flat-rate payments.

Paul explained his perspective, saying:

"Nothing about Dillon's striking is mesmerizing; think twice about the danger on his feet, but he can sell a fight. I have all the back end, he has none of it, so he's just lining my pockets... he gets a flat rate, and I have a flat rate."

Despite these financial details, the question remains whether the 30-year-old will indeed show up on October 14th to face Logan Paul.

Conor McGregor comments on Dillon Danis' legal troubles amid Logan Paul fight

Ever since the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight was officially announced back in July, it's been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with twists and turns. Most recently, Danis found himself tangled in legal troubles due to his provocative behavior towards Paul's girlfriend, Nina Agdal, on social media.

In the midst of this legal storm, Conor McGregor, Danis' longtime friend and training partner, has weighed in on the situation. McGregor expressed his confidence in Danis' ability to emerge victorious in the upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul.

McGregor stated in a recent interview with All Out Fighting.

"I think Dillon's gonna win the boxing match."

"You know he had the baby, we didn't get to train together, so I don't know the ins and outs," added McGregor. "But I know he's doing well. He's still training, and he's gonna go for it."

When asked about the ongoing back-and-forth banter between Danis, Paul, and Agdal, McGregor took a diplomatic stance.

"It's messy, all that," he remarked. "I don't care about it. It's an interesting build-up, and it's exciting. Fair play to both of them."

