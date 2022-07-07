"Makes sense these beta males would hangout" - Dillon Danis reacts to clip of Nate Diaz handing boxing tips to Ariel Helwani

Nate Diaz has not fought since last year but remains an integral part of the MMA world. Controversy and feuds have also always followed the fighter.

The latest instance of his long-time feud with Dillon Danis came after a video of him was uploaded to Twitter. In the video, he is seen interacting with MMA media personality Ariel Helwani and playfully coaching him on his boxing.

Diaz can be heard instructing Helwani in the video:

"Jab, jab. One, two. [swings] Watch the hook! It's still there, it's still there! [laughs] Way to go. Way to go!"

Check out the video of the two here:

This drew a jibe from MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who has been at a crossroads with Diaz for a while now. He tweeted:

"makes sense these beta males would hangout"

However, in typical Dillon Danis fashion, he deleted the tweet about 14 hours later. But the internet does not forget.

Check out this screenshot of the deleted tweet:

The deleted tweet (Image courtesy: @dillondanis on Twitter)

Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis can't stand each other

Famous for being Conor McGregor's sparring partner alongside being a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, Dillon Danis has been in and around the UFC since 2016. His rivalry with Nate Diaz extends just as far back.

Danis expressed his intent to the UFC veteran after his comments post-UFC 202. Diaz blasted Danis for being an 'American traitor':

"That jiu jitsu coach he’s got? I’m gonna get that motherf***er man. That guy is on my hitlist. This is America and he’s over there representing with them? And then he wants to try to look up at the press conference like he’s hard? That’s the reason that the fools got rushed at the press conference too is because they rolled up all making a scene like, ‘We’re the hardest sh*t in town'."

The two then had a run-in on an Instagram post disagreeing with Daniel Cormier's list of the top 5 boxers in the UFC:

Diaz commented on the post:

"Watchu know about boxing dc [facepalm emoji] I'm shitting on this list"

Dillon Danis, who's known for his grappling more than his striking, thought mocking one of the greatest strikers of the modern era about his boxing was warranted, and replied saying, "You couldn't box eggs". It is this same indifferent attitude of Danis' that has garnered him an unfavorable reputation among many other UFC fighters.

Here is their interaction under the Instagram post:

Dillon Danis taunts Nate Diaz

It remains to be seen if Diaz will respond to the latest dig at him. That is, if he has even seen it.

