Dillon Danis reacts as Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is postponed: "Just cancel the fight"

Jake Paul will not fight Mike Tyson on July 20. Instead of an outright cancellation, however, the matchup will be moved to a later date, currently undisclosed to the public.

In light of the news, Dillon Danis, a known critic of Paul, reacted to the announcement of the "pointless" fight being delayed. Danis called for the event to be canceled altogether, posting on X:

"Just cancel the fight... it was pointless from the beginning"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Per an official announcement from Most Valuable Promotions, the two fighters agreed to postpone their bout due to the 57-year-old Tyson's medical concerns.

Danis is coming off a lackluster loss to Logan Paul — the older brother of Jake Paul — in October 2023. Still just 30 years old, Danis does not appear likely to return to combat sports anytime soon, having last competed in MMA in 2019.

For several years, the ex-Bellator welterweight has campaigned to be the next opponent of Jake Paul while attempting to establish himself within the celebrity boxing scene. 'The Problem Child' has sparingly addressed Danis' existence, diminishing 'El Jefe' to mere taunts on social media.

Mike Tyson's medical concerns cause fight's delay

Most fans and fighters shared concerns when the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight was announced largely due to the latter's advanced age. Tyson last stepped into the ring in 2020 for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. but had previously not competed since 2006.

In the official fight postponement announcement, it was confirmed that Tyson had an ulcer flareup, and a doctor advised him to lower his training intensity during recovery. 'Iron' claimed that he would "return to full training soon" and meet Paul in the ring at a later date.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the social media post, Most Valuable Promotions declared that they would publicly announce the new date for Paul vs. Tyson by June 7.