Dillon Danis ready to spar Jamahal Hill for $20,000 in the gym: "Sign me up"

Jamahal Hill put out an offer of 20,000 dollars for anyone talking trash to him to come in for a gym fight. Dillon Danis is seemingly keen to take him up on that offer.

Taking to his social media, the former UFC light heavyweight champion sounded off on anyone who was talking smack about him after Hill's first-round knockout loss to 205-pound champion Alex Pereira at UFC 300 in April. In this video address, Hill said:

"Hey, yo, f*** all that, bro. At the end of the day, bro, y'all can only talk so much s*** before somebody start to say something back. So for all y'all that's talking all this s*** about this fighting s***, y'all want to speak on some fighting s****, we can talk money s***, n****."

He added:

"Twenty bands pull up to the gym, anybody. All of y'all that's talking on these posts and all of this s*** and talking this and that, I've got twenty bands. Pull up to the gym, bro. Come get paid. I know y'all broke and need it."

Former Bellator MMA fighter, Dillon Danis took to the comments section of an ESPN MMA Instagram post to voice his interest in capitalizing on this challenge. The decorated jiu-jitsu player/influencer boxer said to Hill:

"Sign me up. He's buns."

Check out the post where Dillon Danis accepted Jamahal Hill's offer below:

Jamahal Hill and his next test inside of the cage

The 33-year-old is not letting this Pereira loss settle for too long as he already has his next in-cage assignment. 'Sweet Dreams' is set to return to the octagon at the end of the month in the co-main event of UFC 303.

Hill will look to snap Carlos Ulberg's six-fight win streak on June 29. Ulberg stepped up for Khalil Rountree. who had to withdraw from the contest, after testing positive for a banned substance in the lead up to the card.

The Michigan native is looking to carve out another path to becoming a two-time title holder in the division but he has to shine in this next pay-per-view outing.

Jamahal Hill versus Carlos Ulberg pits the No.3-ranked light heavyweight against the No.11-ranked contender in the weight category. The Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler main event has some theorizing that it may end up being cancelled, but Hill vs. Ulberg co-main event is locked in place at this juncture.