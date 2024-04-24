Khalil Rountree next fight: Date, opponent, weight class and more revealed here

Khalil Rountree has found himself within the top 10 of UFC's light heavyweight rankings and seems poised to climb even higher with his next bout.

'Khalil Rountree next fight' has been an often-searched sequence of words since his dominant performance to close out 2023. His first fight of this calendar year has been locked in and it could vault him even higher in the 205-pound rankings.

Rountree is set to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the co-main event of UFC 303 on June 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will take place as part of International Fight Week with the pay-per-view offering headlined by the long-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout.

This is a quick turnaround for Hill who fell short in his pursuit of becoming a two-time light heavyweight champion at UFC 300. 'Sweet Dreams' was knocked out by the reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira in the opening frame of their fight on April 13.

Jamahal Hill had returned to the cage after a 14-month layoff from tearing his Achilles which caused him to relinquish his light heavyweight UFC title in the first place. This quick turnaround in accepting this Rountree bout makes a degree of sense in this context.

With Hill ranked at number three and Rountree ranked at number eight in the light heavyweight hierarchy, this contest could potentially have title implications going forward.

Check out the Khalil Rountree vs. Jamahal Hill announcement for UFC 303 below:

Expand Tweet

Khalil Rountree's last fight inside the octagon

Khalil Rountree last competed on Dec. 9 in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez. 'The War Horse' collided with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith in a contest that did not end up going the distance.

Rountree secured a third-round finish with an uppercut and left hook combination which felled 'Lionheart' at the 0:56 mark of that frame.

The California native drew praise from many after lifting his fist overhead initially but opting not to hit a grounded Smith before the referee waved off the proceedings. This extended Rountree's winning streak to five straight and he will now face the first former UFC light heavyweight champion of his combat career so far.

This is quite the turnaround for Rountree who mentioned seriously considering retirement during a 2020 competitive hiatus before returning in 2021. While his return saw him lose to Marcin Prachnio via decision at UFC 257, Rountree then strung together wins over names like Modestas Bukauskas, Karl Roberson, Dustin Jacoby, and Chris Daukaus before notching the aforementioned Smith win.