Why was Jamahal Hill arrested? Cause of detention explored

Why was Jamahal Hill arrested is a question that has been blowing up all across the internet in the last few hours.

Following an alleged altercation with his brother, Hill was arrested for domestic violence.

This was reported by TMZ Sports and described a scene where the former UFC light heavyweight champion was charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

The brother in question, James Anthony Hill Jr, sustained "serious or aggravated injury upon him".

Hill was released later the same evening he was booked and this transpired at Kent County jail in Michigan. 'Sweet Dreams' is also due in court this coming January for a hearing regarding this situation.

Check out the TMZ report on Hill's arrest below

Jamahal Hill's UFC career and next fight

Hill never lost his crown inside of the octagon and had to forfeit the belt due to an achilles injury that took him out of competition for the foreseeable future.

Jamahal Hill captured the 205-pound belt from Glover Teixeira by way of a unanimous decision at UFC 283. This was a vacant title fight as prior champ Jiri Prochazka had to vacate his hold on the gold due to injury which mirrors the current situation with Hill relinquishing the strap.

The Dana White's Contender Series product debuted in the UFC in January 2020. Since then, 'Sweet Dreams' has been largely spotless. The only blemish in Hill's UFC career came against Paul Craig when he lost via first-round arm injury and strikes from the guard at UFC 263 over two years ago.

Hill is currently riding a four-fight winning streak with his most recent bout being that aforementioned title-winning effort in January of this year.

Many foresee Hill's next opponent being newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Pereira bested the dangerous Jiri Prochazka via knockout to close out this calendar year by cementing himself as a two-division UFC champion.