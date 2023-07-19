Exclusive: Dustin Jacoby surprises interviewer with impressive scores at golf - "It's been really good" 

It appears that MMA is not the only sport UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby is good at. The 35-year-old also shares an enthusiasm for golf and has been practicing it for some time now.

In a recent exclusive interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Jacoby spoke about his love for golf and how he has been performing well in it lately.

'The Hanyak' listed his recent golf scores, which impressed the interviewer:

"The golf game's been good. A couple of weeks ago, I shot a 73, Saturday 71 and yeah, it's been really good... Saturday was one of those days where everything clicked and it just made sense. I felt like I could not miss anywhere. I went out Sunday and I finished four of the last five holes with a bogey for an 80. So, I was playing really well. I just put some bogeys together, they really added up on the scorecard," said Dustin Jacoby.

Check out Dustin Jacoby's comments from the 6:36 mark below:

Dustin Jacoby is currently on his second stint in the UFC. The 35-year-old made his promotional debut back in October 2011 when he took on Clifford Starks at UFC 137. The night do not go well as 'The Hanyak' ended up on the losing side of a unanimous decision.

Jacoby then locked horns against Chris Camozzi and lost via third-round submission. After this, the 35-year-old parted ways with the promotion.

The UFC light heavyweight later appeared on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020, where he defeated Ty Flores via unanimous decision. This earned him a UFC contract and thus far into his second run, Jacoby has won six of his nine fights in the promotion.

When will Dustin Jacoby compete next?

Dustin Jacoby is scheduled to go toe-to-toe against Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Nashville on August 5. The event will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee and will be headlined by a five-round bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Jacoby is currently on a two-fight losing skid in the UFC. Nzechukwu, on the other hand, has stacked up three consecutive wins over Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark.

So, it will be interesting to see whether, on August 5, Jacoby will be able to turn things around against a fighter who has momentum on his side.