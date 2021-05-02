What is the meaning of UFC fighter Dustin Jacoby's nickname, 'Hanyak'?

UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby goes by the nickname of 'The Hanyak'. According to Jacoby, a "Hanyak" is an out-of-line Polish soldier, someone who is belligerent and extremely aggressive.

Speaking to UFC, Jacoby revealed the origin of his nickname. He said his grandmother would refer to him and his brother as "little hanyaks."

“A Polish soldier. A rebel without a cause. An aggressive athlete. My grandmother used to call my twin brother and I ‘little hanyaks’ when we were growing up," Jacoby told UFC.

Dustin Jacoby was born on April 4, 1988, in Colorado, United States. He and his twin brother, Darren, used to train together in taekwondo and wrestling until 12 years of age.

Jacoby subsequently shifted his focus to basketball before transitioning to kickboxing. The 33-year-old was a successful kickboxer, with nine of his ten kickboxing wins coming via knockout.

Dustin Jacoby's UFC Vegas 25 fight ends in a split draw:

Dustin Jacoby fought Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 25. Both light heavyweights were able to stretch the fight to a distance, where they exchanged heavy blows throughout the 15 minutes. At the end of the third round, the three judges scored the contest 28–29, 29–28, 28–28.

Ahead of his fight against Cutelaba, Dustin Jacoby appeared confident about his chances of beating the Moldovan.

"I hope he [Ion Cutelaba] comes out strong, a guy like that, he comes out quick, in the first two or three minutes. That's when I'm going to see the best of him- in the first 2 or 3 minutes. After that, I weather that storm, man. It's game over," Jacoby told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview.

With his UFC Vegas 25 win resulting in a draw, Jacoby remains undefeated in the UFC. His current professional MMA record stands at 14-5-1.