"I'm looking to expose that" - Dustin Jacoby knows what weakness to target when he fights Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 25

Dustin Jacoby stepped in to face Ion Cutelaba on short notice in place of Devin Clark. The light heavyweights will face each other inside the octagon on May 1st at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka.

Although 'The Hanyak' is stepping in on short notice, he feels extremely confident of his skillset. Furthermore, Dustin Jacoby feels that Ion Cutelaba has a massive chink in his armor, and he aims to exploit it to the fullest.

Dustin Jacoby was recently featured in an interview with John Hyon Ko for Sportskeeda. In the interview, John described how Ion 'The Hulk' Cutelaba tends to get extremely emotional leading up to and during fights. Judging from his response, this is something that Dustin Jacoby was perhaps already hoping to capitalize on. On being asked whether he looks at Ion Cutelaba's tendency to get emotional as a weakness, Dustin Jacoby said,

"Absolutely, man. You're exactly right. He is a very emotional guy. I'm sure it's all week for him, but right at the weigh-ins, he gets real emotional, and he gets out there and fights. You know, that drains a lot of your energy. I think that is a weakness. He expends a lot of energy just on his emotions. Getting worked up and being this big 'hoo-rah hulk', you know? I'm looking to expose that. I think that is something that is going to work in my favour."

Dustin Jacoby is hoping for Ion cutelaba to come out "all crazy":

Elaborating on just how huge a weakness Ion Cutelaba's excessive display of emotions can be, Dustin Jacoby said,

"I hope he comes out crazy. I hope [that] at the weigh-ins, he gets emotional, tries getting up in my face. I'm just going to stand there with that grin and I'll have a few things in my mind that I'm gonna whisper to him but, I'm excited for the fight, man."

Another weakness that Dustin Jacoby aims to capitalize on is that Ion Cutelaba always starts extremely strong. Jacoby hopes that the 27-year-old comes in with the same mindset into this fight as well. Jacoby said,

"I hope he [Ion Cutelaba] comes out strong, a guy like that, he comes out quick, in the first two or three minutes. That's when I'm going to see the best of him- in the first 2 or 3 minutes. After that, I weather that storm, man. It's game over."

Dustin Jacoby is on a three-fight win streak in the UFC and currently holds a pro-MMA record of 14-5. Do you think he will be able to carry on with his winning streak in the UFC? Let us know in the comments!