Dillon Danis responds to Ryan Garcia's drug accusation remarks during a press conference in Los Angeles

Dillon Danis recently weighed in on Ryan Garcia's response to his drug use accusations.

Garcia is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career as he is set to face the undefeated Devin Haney on April 20 for the WBC super lightweight title. The 25-year-old recently bounced back from his loss to Gervonta Davis last year by finishing Oscar Duarte in the eighth round of their clash in December.

Ahead of his bout against Haney, 'King Ryan' has faced a number of accusations by his opponent and a section of boxing fans. They have alleged he is using cocaine due to his mannerisms and body language throughout recent interviews.

At the Los Angeles press conference for their bout, Garcia responded to the accusations surrounding his drug use, stating that he only drinks alcohol and smokes weed.

In the clip, however, Garcia does appear to be on edge and visibly skittish, as well as partly losing his voice.

Former Bellator star Dillon Danis then appeared in the comments, also believing Garcia is using cocaine.

According to Danis, Garcia displayed classic signs of "tweaking," which is often associated with somebody who uses the drug regularly. He commented:

"Bros tweaking"

Devin Haney fires back at Ryan Garcia for leaking sparring footage against Gervonta Davis

The rivalry between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia went up another level this week after 'The Dream' issued a fierce response to 'King Ryan'.

Garcia recently opted to leak his sparring footage from 10 years ago with Haney. In the video, it appears to show 'Tank' getting the better of Haney as the two men went full throttle against one another.

Haney has since responded to the video and claimed it has been heavily edited in Davis' favor. The WBC super lightweight champ then took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out Garcia for his loss to Davis last year, in which he was stopped in the seventh round. He wrote:

"Never did they post a chopped up edited video.. 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit we are not the same & never will be tune in April 20th I’ll show it!"

Check out Haney's tweet here:

