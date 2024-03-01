"We watched you quit” - Devin Haney fires back at Ryan Garcia for leaking sparring session between ‘The Dream’ and Gervonta Davis 

The rivalry between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia continues to heat up as their clash set for Apr. 20 draws closer.

Yesterday, Garcia took to leaking an infamous sparring session between Haney and Gervonta Davis that took place at Floyd Maywether Jr.'s gym almost ten years ago. The footage shows 'Tank' getting the better of 'The Dream' during the spar, but according to Haney himself, the video has been edited to look more one-sided than the sparring session was.

The WBC super lightweight champion took to X to respond to 'KingRy,' and pointed to Garcia's TKO loss to Davis last year, claiming that he gave up during the fight.

"Never did they post a chopped up edited video.. 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit we are not the same & never will be tune in April 20th I’ll show it!"

The much-anticipated clash between Haney and Garcia has been called into question by fans after a recent video of 'KingRy' talking about smoking cannabis during his training camp went viral. Eddie Hearn, Daney's promoter, also shared his concerns for Garcia's erratic behavior.

Devin Haney shares his prediction for upcoming Ryan Garcia fight

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are preparing to meet in the squared circle for the first time in the professional ranks, and seventh time overall. The pair faced off six times during their amatuer careers, with each boxer holding three wins apiece.

The pair are preparing to do battle for the WBC super lightweight title, which Haney won in record-setting fashion against Regis Prograis last year.

The rivalry between the two boxers appears to be growing by the day, and ahead of their clash both men have shared their predictions for the fight.

During a recent interview with DAZN Boxing, Haney cited Garcia's loss to Davis, and said:

"We've seen Ryan quit before. And I don't think this will be anything different. I think once you have that quit in you, you know how to do it. I think he'll quit on April 20th."

