Dillon Danis retweets John Cena's 12-year-old post on Dwayne Johnson's "sex addiction"

Dillon Danis recently retweeted a John Cena post about Dwayne Johnson from 12 years ago.

Cena took a jibe at Johnson back in 2012 on X, saying:

"No. It's not. I am proud of Dwayne. He has finally come to grips with his sex addiction."

The post recently resurfaced on the internet thanks to Danis, who reposted it without adding anything from his side.

Interestingly, this comes just days after Johnson returned to the WWE. After months of speculation surrounding a match between 'The Rock' and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, the two made it official this past week.

Logan Paul reflects on his fight against Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis was arguably one of the most-talked about fights in 2023. The two entered the squared circle in the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card in October last year, where 'The Maverick' emerged victorious by disqualification.

The buildup to the fight was anything but ordinary as Danis stirred controversy by publicly sharing private photos and videos of Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal.The former Bellator MMA star's provocative actions reached a point where Agdal pursued legal action and secured a restraining order against him.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Paul looked back on his bout against Danis and criticized him for his actions:

"I got to take on an internet troll, an online coward, and beat the sh*t out of him. I feel the internet has given people a lot of confidence in themselves and the freedom to really just say and do whatever they want online oftentimes without the repercussions. The fact that I got to handpick one of these maggots and expose him in front of millions of people... was very satisfying."

