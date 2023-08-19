Dillon Danis reveals Jake Paul reached out to help him train against Logan Paul, shares his no-nonsense answer

Dillon Danis recently claimed that Jake Paul offered to train him for his upcoming boxing match against Logan Paul. However, it seems the Bellator welterweight contender crudely refused the offer.

Danis is set to make his long-awaited combat sports debut against 'The Maverick' in a professional boxing match on October 14. The bout will take place at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Interestingly, the Danis vs. Paul fight will be one-half of a unique dual headliner event, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the second headliner fight.

It's no secret that Jake Paul and Logan Paul share a hot and cold relationship. While the famous brothers undoubtedly share a close bond, they have had their differences in the past.

Over the past few weeks, there has been tension between them regarding a boxing promotion linked to Jake banning Logan's PRIME hydration brand from their event.

Dillon Danis recently fanned the flames by taking to Twitter and claiming Jake Paul offered to train him for his fight against Logan Paul. Implying that 'The Problem Child' was trying to double-cross his brother, Danis wrote:

"Jake Paul reached out asking to help me train for Logan, I replied, you can suck my d**k. F**k you, and f**k him too."

Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of ducking an eight-round boxing match

Logan Paul recently exposed Dillon Danis for avoiding an eight-round fight and posted private texts on social to prove his point. While the boxing match between Paul and Danis is slated to last six rounds, it seems 'The Maverick' intends to extend his ring time against 'El Jefe' as much as possible.

For context, Danis has been on a relentless trolling spree against Paul over the past week or so. Taking their rivalry to another level, Danis has been posting old intimate pictures of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal with her former partners all over his Twitter handle.

While Logan Paul hasn't directly addressed Danis' actions, he has allegedly initiated legal action against the jiu-jitsu savant. However, that hasn't stopped Dillon Danis, and he continues to lay into Paul and his fiancee.

Understandably upset about Danis' trolling, Paul recently posted screenshots of a conversation he had with the president of Misfits Boxing, Mams Taylor. The chat showed how Paul asked for an eight-rounder fight against Danis but was seemingly refused and ghosted by the polarizing MMA star.

Logan Paul took to Twitter to post the screenshot and wrote:

"I tried y'all."

