"I will attend his funeral in my city of London and pi** on his grave" - Dillon Danis blasts 'little bi*ch' KSI's 'uneducated' fans, vows to leave YouTube star 'stone dead' in potential showdown 

Dillon Danis continues to campaign for a boxing match against KSI. This time Danis has chosen to attack the YouTuber's fans.

KSI has emerged as one of the top boxers from the increasingly common YouTuber-turned-fighters community. Now that he's in the market for a new opponent, Danis is doing whatever he can to be in the running. The jiu-jitsu standout has built a brand around internet trolling, and the YouTuber's fans were his latest target.

After roasting KSI for his hairline, Danis later had this to say on Twitter about his fans:

"All of @KSI’s fans are uneducated nerds your opinions suck. I am the best in the world and after I knock this little bit*h stone dead I will attend his funeral in my city of London and pi** on his grave…while you all kiss my feet."

Check out Dillon Danis attacking KSI's fans below:

KSI recently had mixed reviews for his last boxing event, where he fought two unimpressive fighters in one night. That said, social media influencers crossing over into boxing seem to have a market after Jake Paul revolutionized the idea. Danis could be trying to cash out in a less dangerous fight than MMA by luring KSI into a boxing contest.

KSI posts a poll featuring Dillon Danis to see who fans want him to fight next

KSI has built a massive fanbase that reaches 8.1 million followers on Twitter. With plenty of options for his next opponent, the YouTuber needed some help. He decided to post a poll asking his fans who he should fight next by saying:

"Who do you want me to fight in January?"

Take a look at KSI's poll, featuring Dillon Danis and Tyron Woodley, to find his next opponent below:

The poll featured Danis, Tyron Woodley, and social media influencers Slim and Dr. Mike. Woodley received the most votes at 37.7%, and the former Bellator fighter got 31.6% of the votes.

KSI's poll received 856,572 votes, which points to his insane popularity. The Twitter post also revealed that Tommy Fury isn't being considered because he can't fight in the United States, where the YouTuber's next event will be.

KSI's next opponent is far from being confirmed, but the idea of former UFC champion Woodley getting another massive payday in January 2023 should make MMA fans happy.

