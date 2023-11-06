Dillon Danis shockingly breaks character, applauds bitter enemy Logan Paul's historic rise in spectator sports

Dillon Danis appears to be trying to straighten out his villain arc and has surprisingly even given Logan Paul a compliment.

Despite the two rivals just completing a heated boxing fight against each other less than a month ago, Danis quote tweeted a compliment of Paul's recent success in WWE.

In reaction to a post comparing Logan Paul holding his new belt on Saturday to a photo of the celebrity as a child, Dillon Danis wrote:

"Fair play. Congrats kid"

The former Bellator fighter also tweeted an uncharacteristically polite callout of Nate Diaz recently, though it has since been deleted.

Though Danis may be sending a peace offer, Paul may be less forgiving following the build-up to their fight. The jiu-jitsu ace tweeted several photos of Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal with other men prior to her current relationship, which the WWE star clearly disliked.

Agdal was granted a temporary restraining order against Danis prior to the fight while also threatening the fighter with a lawsuit, which the latter claimed was actually Paul calling the shots. Paul has yet to respond to Danis' complimenting tweet.

Fan reactions to Dillon Danis' tweet

To no surprise, fans were evidently shocked by the tweet from Danis. The response took many by surprise, leading to differing responses.

Some fans believe the two former opponents settled their beef, while others assumed Danis was attempting to make amends after realizing his actions on Twitter regarding Agdal crossed a line.

Others claimed the current free agent is actually a nicer person than the character he portrays on social media.

One fan commented:

"He's actually cool irl. Very likeable guy"

Others chose not to buy into that narrative, responding:

"Is something wrong?"

"100 percent this dude is a goofy"

View more fan reactions to Dillon Danis' tweet below:

