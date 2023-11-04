"Let's go" - Dillon Danis calls out Nate Diaz to a 'loser retires' MMA fight

After a failed boxing fight with Logan Paul in October, Dillon Danis appears to want one final MMA fight in his career.

After Nate Diaz tweeted a response to Jake Paul's offer to fight in the PFL, Danis quote tweeted a reply calling out Diaz in a post that has since been deleted.

Dillon Danis tweeted:

"Let's go! MMA fight loser retires?"

Dillon Danis' deleted tweet callout of Nate Diaz on X

Rumors of a potential retirement have increased lately, with many assuming the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu star has reached his career's peak. Nate Diaz, 38, has not mentioned retirement yet but recently has been shifting his focus more towards his promotion, Real Fight Inc.

Following his professional boxing debut loss to Logan Paul, Danis said he wanted his next fight to be in the UFC. However, potential negotiations between the two sides are unknown, as Dana White mentioned the Bellator washout was not on his radar.

Danis owns a record of just 2-0 in MMA and was released by Bellator following the Paul boxing fight. Diaz did not respond to the deleted tweet, and it is unclear if he even saw the post.

When will Dillon Danis fight next?

Since receiving a disqualification loss in boxing against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has seemingly returned to his old habits on social media, resuming calling out numerous fighters on X and attempting to engage in back-and-forth trash talk.

Currently a free agent, the American has no ties to a fight in the near future. Danis has claimed to be close to a deal with the UFC, a statement that has never been confirmed.

His current life focus, however, may cause him to take a break from fighting. During the build-up to his fight with Paul, Danis was threatened by a lawsuit from Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal. Any potential updates on the situation have yet to be released.

Until he makes the walk back to the cage, you can be sure to find Danis active on Twitter.