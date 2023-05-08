UFC 288 brought out all the stars to the Prudential Center in Newark, including New Jersey native Dillon Danis. Danis has minimal professional mixed martial arts experience yet is a familiar face at UFC or other combat sport events.

At UFC 288, Danis took a picture with another celebrity in attendance, American actress Sydney Sweeney. She is best known for her work in HBO shows such as Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Danis uploaded a picture with the actress, but it was not received well with MMA fans.

Fans wrote:

"She looks like she about to file a restraining order."

Fans also pointed out that he most likely asked to take a picture and was graciously obliged by Sweeney.

"Because you asked for a picture and they said yes?"

"Bro acting like he isn’t the one who asked for the pic [loudly crying emoji]"

"You asked her for a photo like a fan [rolling on the floor laughing emojis x4]"

Fans also gave him a reality check:

"I don't think you have as many haters as you believe."

"Isn't this the guy that thinks hes fighting at ufc while doing nothing but taking pictures"

"So you can show up to fights!"

Fans also made sarcastic comments about Sydney Sweeney getting attracted to Dillon Danis:

"Has she seen that impressive camel toe you were sporting not long ago.."

"she looks really turned on!"

Dillon Danis did not do himself any favors with his overly exaggerated tweet captions as they only serve to draw more trolls from MMA fans.

He posted a video of himself entering the Prudential Center with the caption:

"the biggest name in combat sports [crown emoji"

Multiple fans approach Danis for a selfie or a quick picture in the video as he makes his way to the arena. Fans on Twitter were quick to get on his case for the video's caption.

"Nobody had any idea who you were. [face with tears of joy emoji] just see your ears and thought you were a fighter"

"I hear you payed $20 to each person that took a pic with you for this video ."

Fans also pointed out that Dillon Danis altercation with YouTuber turned boxer KSI catapulted him to fame, althought the submission grappler has been in and around the limelight since his days as Conor McGregor's coach:

"You are a nobody really pal you was begging a youtuber for a fight and couldn’t back your words up"

"ksi made u famous"

