Dillon Danis slams "coward" cops for failing to intervene while being manhandled by security guards during 2021 bar incident

Dillon Danis recently recalled the 2021 bar incident which got him in trouble with the law.

In a tweet, Danis expressed his frustration with the police officers who, in his opinion, failed to intervene while he was being forcefully handled by security guards.

Despite undergoing a second major knee reconstruction and relying on crutches, Danis claimed to have fought against multiple guards simultaneously. He recounted that the officers were instructing him to stop resisting arrest from behind while watching the incident unfold.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Danis wrote:

"While fighting another 4-5 guards at the same time after my second major knee reconstruction on crutches alone and telling me from behind to stop resisting arrest while two cops are watching and yelling at me in front of me cowards i got some licks in though for one leg still..."

The altercation at the New Jersey bar reportedly began when the establishment discovered individuals attempting to enter with fake IDs. As a result, the bar staff implemented strict ID checks for all. Dillon Danis, who did not possess identification at the time, found himself caught up in the ensuing altercation with the security guards. According to witnesses, he was eventually subdued and restrained.

The incident ultimately prompted police intervention, with law enforcement officers stepping in to arrest the fighter.

Dillon Danis blames Bellator CEO for years of inactivity inside the cage; addresses potential UFC move

Despite his previous appearances in and around the UFC, Dillon Danis is currently under contract with rival promotion Bellator. The New Jersey native has competed only twice inside the Bellator cage, securing impressive victories in both bouts through first-round submissions. However, his last fight and win date back to 2019, leaving fans wondering about his next move.

Danis' interest in joining the UFC was ignited when a concerned fan reached out to him on Twitter, urging him to pursue a contract with the organization.

In response, the 29-year-old fighter expressed his keenness and pointed to Bellator CEO Scott Coker as the reason behind his limited fight opportunities under their banner. In a tweet, Danis stated,

"If I were to sign with the UFC now, I could fight on the next available card. This is not my fault. I've asked @ScottCoker to be on every card from more than a year ago to any coming up."

