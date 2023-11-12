Dillon Danis spouts expletive-laced petty reaction as Logan Paul and Nina Agdal arrive at UFC 295

Dillon Danis has reacted to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal arriving at UFC 295.

Nearly a month after their highly anticipated boxing matchup, Danis has continued to take shots at Paul. The same happened recently when the former Bellator fighter took to X to react to a clip of 'Maverick' arriving at the UFC 295 event with his fiance Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis, who is also in attendance at the event, warned the couple to hide as he is in the same section. He said:

"I'm in the same section better hide you little bit*h and you little h*e"

Take a look at the tweet below:

In another tweet that followed, 'El Jefe' claimed that UFC CEO Dana White has allowed him to take on Logan Paul inside the octagon after the event. He said:

"Just got a call from @danawhite he said after fights we can use the octagon for our MMA match I’m ready tonight @LoganPaul let’s go."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Dillon Danis urges the UFC for a potential fight against Paddy Pimblett

After suffering a DQ loss against Logan Paul last month, Dillon Danis was released from Bellator MMA. Since then, he has been trying to secure a contract with the UFC. While nothing is certain at the moment, 'El Jefe' recently expressed his desire to fight Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon.

Moreover, Dillon Danis also suggested that they could participate in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) as coaches and fight after the completion of the show. He had this to say on X:

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show, the buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

Take a look at the post below:

