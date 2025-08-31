Dillon Danis takes aim at Dana White and the UFC after 15-second win at Misfits 22: "Stop hiding your guys from me"

Dillon Danis is brimming with confidence after his 15-second submission win over Warren Spencer at Misfits 22. 'El Jefe' now believes he is ready to take on the elite competition UFC has to offer.Danis holds an undefeated pro-MMA record of 3-0, per Tapology, and is a proficient grappler, having won the 2016 IBJJF Pan Championship No-Gi and New York Spring Open tournaments.However, his MMA prowess remains largely untested, with his latest opponent, Spencer, being just a debutant. 'El Jefe', for his part, doesn't see an issue with this and is intent on taking on the cream of the crop.Speaking to MMA Fighting following his Misfits 22 win, the polarizing athlete slammed the UFC's welterweight division, saying:&quot;I'm on a different level... That's the reason these guys don't want to fight me... That's why I want to get to the UFC so they are forced to fight me, because I could beat every single one of these guys. Kevin Holland, all the guys in the top 15, they are all trash.&quot;Danis then took aim at Dana White and the UFC brass, urging them to match him up against a 170-pounder of their choice, including the reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena:&quot;Stop hiding your guys from me. They know I'm going to beat them. I think the fans, after this are going to be like, 'You know what? We want to see him'... The UFC is so boring now. No one even cares, it's dying down... It doesn't matter who they give me. I'll go in and fight any guy that they want... I don't care if it's Jack Della Maddalena; Leon Edwards would be an easy one. Michael 'Venom' Page, I don't care.&quot;Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:Dillon Danis says he would beat Islam MakhachevDillon Danis believes his grappling skills are levels above that of former UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA wrestlers of all time.During an interview with Fred Beck following his submission win over Warren Spencer, 'El Jefe' made a bold proclamation, insisting that the sambo maestro would've faced the same fate if they had fought at Misfits 22:&quot;I know how good I am. I'm wasting my potential just sitting around. So, why not just fight? So, sorry it had to be Warren, but that could've happened to anybody. That would happen to Islam [Makhachev]. My grappling is on a different level... I would run through their [UFC's] roster easy, and I'd get to Islam and get my revenge.&quot;