Dillon Danis trolls Jon Jones for incorrect prediction of UFC Vegas 33 main event

Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu trainer Dillon Danis has taken a jibe at former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The jibe comes after Jones' failed prediction for Saturday night's UFC Vegas 33 main event.

Ahead of the fight, 'Bones' tweeted saying he's banking on Uriah Hall to beat Sean Strickland in their middleweight encounter.

Jones also stated that he has been training with Hall for the past few months and that his movement has been "awesome". However, Jones' prediction was way off the mark as Sean Strickland picked up a lopsided unanimous decision victory on the night. Jones had tweeted:

"I actually sparred with Uriah hall a few months ago, his movement felt awesome. I got my money on him tonight."

Following the fight, Dillon Danis took to Twitter to troll Jones for his flawed prediction.

you suck shut up. https://t.co/HqdLDWsKaO — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 1, 2021

Jon Jones has been preparing for a move to the heavyweight division for quite some time now. He vacated the light heavyweight title after edging Dominick Reyes in a razor-sharp decision. He has since been gunning for a heavyweight title fight against reigning champion Francis Ngannou.

When will Jon Jones return to the octagon?

While the UFC was open to the idea of booking a matchup between Jones and Ngannou for the title, 'Bones' was unhappy with the contract that was offered to him for the fight. Dana White decided to play hard ball and said he has moved on from the whole Jon Jones saga for now:

"Yeah, I've absolutely moved on. Listen, I put on fights every Saturday. We have a window where we try to build some fights and make some things happen. If the fights don't happen within that window, we move on, and realistically, I mean I've been saying it since the beginning, Derrick Lewis is the guy who should be getting the title shots. He beat Francis Ngannou. He's next in line, he's coming off of great performances and that's a wrap. We're moving on," said White in an interview with TMZ Sports.

The promotion has since moved on from the fight and scheduled an interim title bout between top-contenders Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

The winner of that fight will be next in line to fight Ngannou for the title. Where does that leave Jon Jones? Will he return in a number one contender's fight against former champion Stipe Miocic? Only time will tell.

Who do you think Jon Jones should fight on his return? Sound off in the comments.

