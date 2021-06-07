Dillon Danis unloads on Floyd Mayweather after Logan Paul fight, calls him an "embarrassment to all combat sports"

Bellator middleweight Dillon Danis wasn't impressed with Floyd Mayweather's performance against Logan Paul.

The boxing legend met the YouTube star in the ring for an eight-round exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday night.

Although Floyd Mayweather clearly dominated the bout, he caught heat from fans who believed anything short of a Logan Paul knockout was considered a failure for the boxer. Dillon Danis is definitely part of the same camp.

The Irish MMA fighter took to Instagram to express how he felt after watching the "Bragging Rights" pay-per-view event. He posted a photo of himself with Floyd Mayweather with the caption:

"[Floyd Mayweather] is an embarrassment to all combat sports and he’s not even close to a real fighter and they both would never touch me even on my worse day."

Dillon Danis' beef with the Paul brothers

Dillon Danis is engaged in a long-running social media feud with Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake. The back-and-forth began when the YouTube sensation called Danis out and challenged him to a fight, following his bout with retired NBA guard Nate Robinson.

you just fought a retired nba reject be careful what you wish for little guy @jakepaul — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 29, 2020

Danis replied by dismissing Paul's victory over the former pro-basketball player and issued a subtle warning.

"Careful what you wish for little guy," Danis wrote.

Since then, the two have been at odds, taking jabs at each other on social media whenever an opportunity presents itself. Before it was announced that Jake Paul is fighting former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, there were rumors that Dillon Danis was next in line for 'The Problem Child'.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight result

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

The exhibition bout between boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and internet celebrity Logan Paul concluded without an official winner. That's because the event wasn't an official professional boxing bout.

The Florida State Boxing Commission sanctioned it as an exhibition without judges for an official decision. That means the only way to earn a clear-cut victory is by scoring a knockout. Mayweather failed to finish his opponent off, which is why he didn't walk away with a victory even if he dominated the exchanges.

